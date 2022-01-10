US-Saudi Major Scandal Exposes their Fabricated Intelligence: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The official spokesman of the Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, has been embroiled in a new scandal, in which he falsely claimed the existence of a missile manufacturing plant in the port of Hodeidah.

In a major scandal, The US-Saudi aggression’s spokesman presented scenes that were taken from an American movie as evidence for locating a ballistic missiles factory site in the port of Hodeidah, the head of National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam stated.

In a tweet, Abdulsalam stated that US-Saudi aggression trying to cover a military failure with artificial, fabricated and ridiculous so-called “intelligence victories”.

https://www.yemenextra.net/?p=45293&preview=true