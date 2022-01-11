Coalition Violations In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 93 violations staged by Coalition forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included developing new military fortifications, four airstrikes by warplanes and two by spy drones in addition to the flying of warplanes and spy drones over various districts. They staged attacks with artillery shells and live bullets.

On Other hand, the Coalition violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by the forces of Coalition in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence