Coalition Launches Raids On Marib, Shabwa

The Coalition warplanes launched 38 raids on Marib and Shabwa provinces, a security official said.

The official added the Coalition’s warplanes waged 10 raids on Harib district, hit al-Wadi district with 14 raids and targeted al-Joba district with 4 raids in Marib province.

The Coalition’s warplanes launched 10 raids on Ain district of Shabwa province.

The official pointed out the raids of the Coalition caused serious damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.