The Coalition fighter jet launched Sunday 44 raids on the provinces of Shabwa and Marib, a security official said.

The Coalition warplanes targeted with 30 raids the districts of Ayn and Usailan in Shabwa province, said the official.

The official indicated that the Coalition launched 14 raids on Al-Balaq area in Al-Wadi district, as well as two raids on Al-Jouba district in Marib.