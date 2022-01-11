Al-Ajri: UN, International Community Can Not Escape Saudi Fabrication Scandal

United Nations and the international community no longer have an opportunity to escape from the truth after the Saudi scandal, The member of the National Delegation, Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, affirmed.

In a tweet, on Monday, Al-Ajri said, “After the seismic scandal of the spokesman of the aggression, the United Nations and the international community no longer have an opportunity to escape from the truth. Either they explicitly ask the countries of aggression to lift the siege on the port of Hodeidah and Sana’a Airport, or they openly declare that they are part of the siege.”

The member of the national delegation, Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, said, on Sunday, that the scandal caused by al-Maliki, US-Saudi Forces Spokesman, is enough to make him disappear from public view, as his predecessor al-Asiri did.