Saudi raid targets a hospital in Sana’a, and the hospital leadership denounces

YemenExtra

The leadership of the 48th Hospital in Sana’a province on Thursday condemned the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s airstrikes on the hospital’s building, which left four staffers seriously wounded and damage to the building.

This came in a statement issued by the hospital’s leadership, in which it denounced the blatant, repeated, and systematic attack on the hospital and the targeting of medical and ambulance crews while carrying out their duty towards patients.

The statement considered the attack on the hospital “a full-fledged crime” and a violation and flagrant defiance of international and humanitarian norms and laws that criminalize targeting health facilities and civilian objects.