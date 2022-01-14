Yemen witnesses a bulky fuel crisis in most of the country: YPC executive

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) confirmed that various Yemeni governorates are suffering from a stifling fuel crisis.

The company’s executive general manager, Ammar Al-Adra’i, explained that there is a stifling fuel crisis that is impacting civilians in all the Yemeni governorates.

Al-Adra’i indicated that the company has the ability to provide fuel to all Yemeni regions through its branches at the lowest costs and at a unified price, if fuel ships are allowed to reach the port of Hodeidah permanently without objection, in addition to the United Nations performing its basic duty.