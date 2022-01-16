Aggression launches 42 raids on Marib, Shabwa

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Saturday launched 42 raids on Marib and Shabwa provinces, a security official said.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes launched 12 raids on Harib district and hit al-Joba district in Marib with 9 raids.

He said the aggression’s warplanes launched 5 raids on al-Wadi district in Marib, causing great damage to citizens’ properties.

The official indicated the aggression’s warplanes targeted Aqabat al-Qandha’ in Baihan district of Shabwa with 16 raids.