Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplanes target Taiz

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplanes on Sunday launched 2 raids on Taiz province, a security official said.

The official added the Saudi-Emirate’s raids targeted al-Barah area in Maqbana district.

He denounced the continuous crimes committed by the Saudi-Emirate for nearly seven years.

The official called on the United Nations and the international community to assume their responsibilities and put pressure on the countries of the Saudi-Emirate to stop the war and siege on the Yemeni .