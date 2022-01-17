SCMCHA SG meets OCHA director in Yemen

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdul Mohsen Tawoos met with Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” Sajjad Sajid.

During the meeting, Tawoos and Sajid discussed the humanitarian situation in Yemen in light of the continuation of the blockade and the detention of oil derivatives ships by the attack countries.

Tawoos pointed out the importance of the role of international and humanitarian organizations in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people in light of the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing due to the attack and siege.

The SCMCHA Secretary-General called for the completion of the second phase of the multi-sectoral survey project because of its importance in identifying needs, preparing and submitting a response plan on time.

He reviewed the challenges facing the service sectors, especially the health sector due to the detention of fuel ships despite obtaining UN entry permits to the port of Hodeida.

For his part, Sajid expressed his understanding of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, stressing that the OCHA office is working to release the five fuel ships that have obtained UN permits.

He stressed he is working with the relevant organizations to implement a multi-sectoral survey project and the start of the second phase.