17 Saudi-UAE airstrikes target the Yemeni Capital, Sana’a

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression warplanes launched, on Wednesday, 17 raids on the capital Sana’a and the province, a security source reported.

The warplanes launched 3 raids on al-Nahdain area in a-Sabeen district, 4 raids on Al-Seyanah in al-Nahda neighborhood in al-Thawra district in the capital Sana’a, the source noted.

In addition, the Saudi-UAE airstrikes were conducted on Jarban area using 3 raids, while a raid targeted Reed mount in al-Daba’at area in Sanhan district.

Six raids targeted al-Subaha area in Bani Matar district in Sana’a province. The airstrikes left behind heavy damage to civilians’ properties.