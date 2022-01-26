Saudi attacks injure two civilians and an immigrant in Saada and Taiz govs.

YemenExtra

Two citizens and an African immigrant were injured by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressors attacks in the provinces of Taiz and Saada, a security official reported Wednesday.

The official added the citizen, Qaid Sha’alan, was wounded by shrapnel of a missile fired by the aggression’s warplanes while he was plowing his farm in Maqbana in Taiz. Many livestock were killed as a result of the Saudi-led attack.

Moreover, the official source confirmed that a citizen and an African immigrant were injured by a Saudi army fire in al-Mafttah area in ​​Monabbeh bordering district in Saada. Also, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted separate areas within Shada bordering district, Saada.