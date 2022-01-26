Child’s rights committee condemns UN silence against massacres in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Coordination Committee of Yemeni NGOs for Child Rights Care and civil society organizations condemned the absence of the position of the United Nations and the Security Council and their unjustified silence on the massacres committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.

The Committee denounced, in a statement, the heinous massacres, genocide and war crimes committed by the aggression coalition against civilians in Sanaa, Saada and Hodeida provinces, which claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

The statement renewed called for the formation of a neutral international investigation committee to investigate all crimes committed against the Yemeni people from 2015 until today.