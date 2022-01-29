Army targets mercenaries gatherings in Shabwa with a ballistic missile

YemenExtra

The army targeted at Saturday dawn a gathering of mercenaries and ISIS elements of the US-Emirati aggression in the Usailan district of Shabwa province, armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie said in a statement.

The missile force targeted, with a ballistic missile, a large gathering of mercenaries and ISIS militants in the Usailan district, and the injury was accurate, said Sarie.

Brigadier-General Sarie confirmed that the targeting killing and injuring of more than 40 mercenaries, including leaders, and destructing number of vehicles.