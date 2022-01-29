Iran witnesses massive rallies in support of the Yemeni people

YemenExtra

Iranians have held mass rallies on Friday, in support of Yemen, condemning the inhumane acts of the Saudi-led coalition against the oppressed Yemeni people.

The protesters strongly condemned the recent escalation of Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on Yemen.

They expressed their anger over the massacre of Yemeni people during the past seven years of war and chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and the major sponsors of its deadly military campaign, including the US, Great Britain and Israel.

The protesters also slammed the silence of the international community and the so-called advocates of human rights, in the face of the ongoing crimes in Yemen, demanding that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen must be stopped immediately.

A day earlier, hundreds of Iranian students rallied outside the United Nations office in Tehran, to protest against the ongoing Saudi aggression against Yemen.