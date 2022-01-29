Head of UNMHA inspects the destruction resulted from the Saudi-UAE targeting of the telecom building

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the head of the United Nations mission, head of the UN mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement “UNMHA.”

Major General Michael Beary, on the damages that affected the building of the Public Communications Corporation branch in Hodeidah.

During the visit, the head of the Coordination Committee for the Redeployment in Hodeidah listened from a member of the Redeployment Committee, Major General Moahmmed al-Qadri, and the Director-General of the Foundation’s branch, Ali Heba Makki, about the extent of the damage suffered by the Foundation’s building as a result of its recent targeting by the US-Saudi-Emirati planes.

Al-Qadri and Heba explained that the bombing led to the damage of the technical equipment and Yemen’s international gateway to the Internet, in addition to the destruction of the building, which led to the interruption of the internet service in most of the governorates of the Republic.

They stressed the importance of the United Nations’ position towards the violations and crimes committed by the coalition of aggression, which has affected all the governorate’s infrastructure and doubled the suffering of the citizens of Hodeidah.