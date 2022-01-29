Protest in front of the UAE embassy in Berlin to condemn their crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

Dozens of protestors held a vigil on Saturday in front of the UAE embassy in Germany’s capital, Berlin, to condemn the crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition in Yemen.

The protesters chanted slogans condemning the shedding of Yemeni blood, and the continued targeting of residential neighborhoods and telecommunication towers, as well as the temporary prison in Sa’ada province.

They also raised banners calling for stopping the aggression and lifting the siege and carried pictures that showed part of the suffering of the Yemeni people and the crimes of the aggression coalition against Yemenis.

A statement issued by the participants in the vigil called on the international community to stop the aggression and end the siege.