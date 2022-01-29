Seven civilians killed and injured by Saudi fire in Saada, north of Yemen

YemenExtra

Seven citizens, including two African immigrants, were killed and injured today, Saturday, by a Saudi firing on the bordering district of Monabbeh, in Saada province, northern Yemen.

Three citizens were killed, while four others, including two African immigrants, were wounded by the Saudi army’s fire in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh bordering district, an official source reported.

The source pointed out that Al-Raqo area is being targeted almost daily by the Saudi army, committing crimes against civilians in front of the United Nations and human rights organizations.