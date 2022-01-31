Coalition Saudi-Emirati Wages Raids On Capital Sana’a

The Saudi-Emirati warplanes waged raids on the capital Sana’a, a security official said,On Monday.

The official added the Saudi-Emirati’s warplanes launched 5 raids on the Old Radio Station building in al-Hasaba area in the middle of residential neighborhoods.

He pointed out the Saudi-Emirati’s warplanes launched 3 raids in the vicinity of the TV building and hit al-Seyana residential neighborhood in al-Thawra district with 2 raids.

The Saudi-Emirati’s raids caused severe damage to civilians’ properties.