Yemen carries out third attack against United Arab Emirates

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, has revealed the details of the latest military operation targeting then the United Arab Emirates, named Operation Yemen Hurricane 3, that hit important targets, vital and sensitive sites in the depth of the UAE.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree has explained the Armed Forces struck qualitative and important targets in Abu Dhabi, using several Thulfiqar-type ballistic missiles.

He added that sensitive targets in Dubai have been hit using several Sammad-3-type drones.

Saree confirmed that “the Emirati enemy’s state will remain to be an unsafe place as long as the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s tools continue their aggression against Yemen.”

“The Armed Forces renewed their warning to citizens, residents and companies to stay away from vital headquarters and facilities, as they are possible targets in the coming period, according to the statement.”

He affirmed that “the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stand idly by as the great Yemeni people suffer from the blockade and the aggression, in addition to the crimes committed against civilians.”

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying, that “the Armed Forces will keep defending Yemen until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”