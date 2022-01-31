YMU condemns Saudi-UAE aerial targeting of the old radio station, TV building neighborhood

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) denounced, Monday, the US-backed Saudi-UAE aggressive airstrikes against the old radio station and the vicinity of the TV building in the capital Sana’a.

The YMU’s Executive Office said, in a statement, the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it that the aggression warplanes targeted the “Shu’ob Radio Station” in Al-Hasaba area, in the middle of residential neighborhoods, with four air raids, and the vicinity of the TV building with three raids.

The Union urged all free media professionals to intensify efforts and expose the violations and crimes that the aggression coalition continues to commit in light of the UN and international silence.