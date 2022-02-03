PM to Monte Carlo: Sana’a only used 1 % of deterrence operations against aggression

YemenExtra

Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor has said the Yemeni armed forces have used in their operations against the aggressors only one percent of what they used to kill Yemeni citizens since 26 March 2015 until now.

In an interview with the French International Radio Monte Carlo, Bin Habtoor said the Yemeni people have been receiving continuous strikes by the UAE for nearly seven years, via warplanes and long-range missiles.

He said the doors of peace ” not to surrender” in Sana’a will remain open, but rather to achieve and remain ready for peace based on justice for that preserves the dignity and freedom of the Yemeni people.

The premier added Yemen’s strikes against invaders and aggressors do not target civilians or markets, while the hypocritical world, led by the UN Security Council, witnessed Saudi-Emirati warplanes bombing weddings, funeral halls, and civilian objects and did not move a finger.

He said the Yemeni people, who have been killed over years by the aggression coalition countries, have the right to defend themselves and their lands and to respond and target the aggression countries in every chance the Yemeni people get as this is a legitimate and guaranteed right for every people who are attacked.

Saba