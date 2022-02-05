A series of Saudi-UAE raids target the capital and Sanaa gov.

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggressors carried out a series of raids last Friday night on the capital and Sanaa governorate.

A security source stated that the brutal airplanes targeted with four raids Sanaa International Airport, and launched two raids on Zajan and Bait Al-Nakhif areas in Bani Hashish district in Sana’a governorate.

It is noteworthy that the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched 31 raids on the capital, Hajjah, Marib, and Al-Jawf governorates, during the past 24 hours.