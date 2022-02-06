Women in Sanaa gov. rally to denounce the Saudi-UAE crimes and escalation

YemenExtra

Dozens of women staged a rally in Hammdan district of Sana’a province on Sunday to denounce the Saudi-led aggression’s escalation and its crimes against the Yemeni people.

In the rally, the participants also condemned the international community’s silence and its cover continued towards the war crimes and destruction that the Yemeni people are being subjected to.

They stressed the importance of continuing mobilization to confront the projects of the forces of aggression coalition and occupation in Yemen.

The rally praised the Yemeni army and Popular forces for their operations against the aggressors and targeting the depth of the Saudi-Emirati territories.