Acting Minister of Human Rights discusses cooperation, refugees’ issues aspects with UNHCR

The Acting Minister of Human Rights, Ali Al-Dailami, discussed in Sana’a on Monday with the Acting Representative of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Iraj Imomberdiev, the cooperation aspects in the humanitarian field and refugees affairs.

They reviewed issues related to the needs and requirements of refugees, mechanisms to alleviate their suffering, and the repercussions of the continuation of the war and siege in increasing the suffering of the refugees.

The meeting touched on Saudi practices in exporting numbers of illegal immigrants to Yemen through mass deportations across the border.