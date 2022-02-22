Al-Hodeidah Water and Sanitation Corporation launches a distress call as its fuel stocks are near running out

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Corporation in Hodeidah Governorate launched a distress call, due to the near depletion of its fuel storage.

Engineer Abdul Rahman Isaac, Director General of the Water and Sanitation Foundation in Hodeidah Governorate, said that UNICEF will stop its support for the Water Corporation with diesel by the end of this month.

“The crime of piracy by the Saudi-led aggression on fuel ships reduced the hours of pumping water by 50%, pointing out that the cessation of sewage treatment basins means its flow between residential neighborhoods and this causes catastrophic health and environmental effects,” Isaac indicated.