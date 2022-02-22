Three civilians killed by a landmine explosion in Marib

YemenExtra

Three civilians were killed on Monday in a mine explosion left by the mercenaries of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression in Serwah district in Marib province.

District director Muree al-Amiri called for urgent action to cleanse the villages and areas of the district of the remnants of the aggression of cluster bombs, missiles and mines, which pose a threat to the lives of civilians.

In turn, the Executive Center for Mine Action confirmed that civilian casualties were recorded on a daily basis due to the large spread of cluster bombs and other remnants of air raids by the US-Saudi aggression.

The center pointed out the difficulties it faces due to the failure of the United Nations Development Program to provide the requirements for marking areas contaminated with cluster bombs, remnants of war and raids.