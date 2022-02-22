Yemen’s Intelligence Service reveal human trafficking by Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

Yemeni Military Intelligence Agency revealed an agreement between the leadership of the Saudi forces and Saudi mercenaries to form a new militia unit named the “Happy Yemen Forces” at the end of 2021.

The agreement includes field missions, the foremost of which is protecting the Saudi borders.

According to Saba News Agency, the Military Intelligence said in a statement that the agreement consisted of four main subjects written down in eleven pages, seven pages of attachments and one page of signatures.

The agreement stipulated that the formed units should not be associated with any party except in accordance with the directives of the coalition leadership and its delegates in the commands of the Najran and Jizan forces and the joint operations room in Sharurah. This links them directly to the commander of the joint forces, Mutlaq al-Azima.

The agreement stipulated that the participation of the formed units would be “effective and positive in preserving, stabilising, and securing the borders and ensuring the security of the Kingdom.”

The formed units were obligated to pledge to “preserve security in all sectors of responsibility, cooperate with the relevant authorities, and answer inquiries from the security authorities in a way that would reduce any security threat that would harm the situation or affect the sovereignty and security of the Kingdom.”

The agreement also includes the Saudi side bearing full financial responsibility and granting permits of entry into Saudi Arabia.

The fourth axis of the agreement regarding unit commanders stipulated that privileges be provided for them and their families by “assigning an officer to follow up and extract the distinguished residency for commanders in honour of them, and to ensure free education, health, etc. for them and their families.”

The Yemeni Military Intelligence stated that it considers the Saudi use of mercenaries to form militias as a form of human trafficking and called on the families of those committing treason against Yemen to “take their children away from the Saudi border fronts and return to the homeland.”