12 Citizens Killed and Injured By Saudi Bombing on Sa’ada Province

Three civilians were killed, while nine others were wounded, including African migrants, children and women, as a result of missile shelling targeting the northern province of Sa’ada, in a new Saudi crime.

According to sources in the governorate, the missile strikes targeted villages in the Munabaphh district killing and wounding 12 people.

The Saudi’s army continue their crimes on a daily basis in Sa’ada governorate, causing deaths and injuries and on daily basis.