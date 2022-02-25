Yemen’s Embassy in Damascus seminar about the US-Saudi crimes

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Embassy in Damascus organized a human rights seminar to shed light on the crimes of the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people, in an attempt to put an end to the deteriorating humanitarian situation that reached as a result of the horrific massacres against Yemenis, children, women and the elderly.

Specialists in international law, politicians, analysts, specialists in political affairs, tribal sheikhs, and representatives of Palestinian factions attended the seminar.

The seminar began with the presentation of a documentary film on the heinous massacres, which included very harsh scenes of the victims of the Saudi aggression, which targets residential neighborhoods with all of their human components, all of them civilians.

The Yemeni ambassador to Syria, Abdullah Sabri, affirmed that these crimes will not be subject to a statute of limitations and that Yemen will seek everything in its power to stop this war and crimes.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front General Command – Talal Naji, linked the crimes that are happening in Yemen and what is happening in Palestine, matching the images of massacres against children, women and the elderly, and in an explicit sense, likening the Saudi aggression on Yemen to the Zionist occupation of Palestine and its aggression against civilians.

The seminar was enriched with input from the participants in the seminar.