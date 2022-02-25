‘Harvest’ tanker leaves for maintenance after six months of detention by the US-Saudi forces

YemenExtra

The Harvest oil tanker, loaded with 29,728 tons of diesel, has left the detention area to carry out the necessary maintenance work and to avoid further technical malfunctions resulting from its forced stoppage for more than half a year after it was kidnapped by US-Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the YPC indicated that the aggression prevented the ship to enter the port of Hodeidah despite its inspection in Djibouti and obtaining a permit from the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) on August 18 last year.

Earlier, the spokesman for the company, Issam Al-Mutawakel, confirmed that all efforts to bring in the ship failed, and therefore it was forced to leave for maintenance.

Al-Mutawakel told Almasirah that four fuel tankers are still being held by the coalition of aggression, despite obtaining UN permits.

He explained that the World Health Organization has stopped supplying the public health sector with oil and Yemen is facing a catastrophic situation, pointing out that contacts have been made with the United Nations and international organizations to inform them of the dangerous situation due to the scarcity of fuel but no response from them.

The Yemen Petroleum Company confirmed that the US-Saudi aggression continues to piracy operations of fuel tankers.