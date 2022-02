YemenExtra

The air defenses of the army and popular committees shot down on Friday morning a US-made spy plane in the Marib province.

Armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the air defenses managed to shoot down the US-made Scan Eagle spy plane with a suitable weapon.

Saree said the targeted plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of al-Joba district in Marib.