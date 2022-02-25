Emirati reconnaissance drone downed by Yemeni army in Al-Jawf province

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the army and the popular committees on Friday shot down a spy plane of the UAE Air Force in Jawf province.

Armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in the air defenses had shot down an American-made MQ1 fighter reconnaissance plane belonging to the UAE Air Force.

Saree pointed out that the plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostile missions at dawn Friday in the airspace of Jawf.

He stated that the targeting process was carried out by a locally made surface-to-air missile, which has not been disclosed yet.