14 civilians killed and injured by the explosion of US-made bomb remnants

14 citizens were killed and injured by the explosion of cluster bombs and mines from the remnants of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression in the past week.

The Executive Center for Mine Action said statistics revealed there were 3 civilians killed and 11 wounded during the past week, from February 17, 2022, until today by cluster bomb explosions and other leftovers of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition.

According to the center’s report, the statistics were distributed over the governorates of Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Hodeidah, where the number of injured in Al-Hodeidah reached (10) citizens, and three killed in Marib, and a citizen injured in Al-Jawf.

The Executive Center records on a daily basis the casualties due to the large scattered bomb leftovers and the failure to provide the requirements for marking areas contaminated with cluster bombs and remnants of war.