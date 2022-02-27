Sayyid al-Houthi: the Quranic project is the right choice to be free with dignity (Report)

YemenExtra

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a speech today, Sunday, on the anniversary of martyr leader Sayyid Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi. Sayyed al-Houthi spoke about the importance of the Qur’anic project in which the martyred leader started and the paramount importance of it in this stage to get out of the dark reality that America sought to implement on the Islamic nation.

Al-Sayyid stressed the public responsibility and as a humanitarian duty for them and the next generations to liberate the nation being targeted and dominated by the enemy, who seeks to rule over the Islamic nation.

The Qur’anic project comes to solve these obstacles and overcome these dangers, noting that its ultimate advantage is that it is based on the truth, by the consensus of Muslims.

The Qur’an book, which is guidance and light, includes the true divine message and contains practical obligations and responsibilities in life. Thus, it helps in confronting all the misleading campaigns that the enemies impart with religious titles.

The Qur’anic project is an integrated vision that presents an awareness of the Qur’an as the first factor for revival and the primary means that the nation needs to expose the conspiracies of the enemies because the success of their conspiracy depends on penetrating the Islamic nation from the inside.

“Without this project, our people would have been crushed. The arena would have been prepared, and had it not been for this project, which had a positive effect in thwarting the enemies’ endeavors,” Sayyid al-Houthi said, stressing that the Yemenis are heading in the right direction.

Al-Sayyid made it clear that the issue of defining the options is not difficult, but rather it is very clear, saying that the correct and wise option is the one compatible with humanity, faith and Quranic affiliation. That is to be free, independent, honorable and generous, not to implement the plans of the enemies.

“At a time when they depend on American, Israeli and British advisors and experts, our choice, our position, its direction, our path depends on the guidance of Allah and the Qur’an, and we benefit from the facts before our eyes. We know its value on the level of awareness, insight and wisdom, and its positivity to the level of pride, dignity, freedom and in the face of challenges, and if our choice was to surrender, it would be a loss for us in this world and the hereafter,” Sayyid al-Houthi noted.

Al-Sayyed explained they have seen that this is a successful project, had it not been successful, this project would have vanished and would have had no effect after the first war, which the enemies targeted under American supervision, the founder of the movement, “martyr leader,” thinking that if they killed him, and by putting most of his supporters in prisons, will end this project.

However, this project, which relied on Allah, was intensified and continued, and was strong and had its presence in the arena, despite the fact that it was fought with all severity and by all methods.

“The aggression began and targeted the country with a military campaign and a fierce campaign, they wanted to destroy everything, to take control of the country and change everything, and for the country to be within the path of normalization and American service, and to recruit the people for the benefit of the enemies, and keep the country open for conspiracies, but the enemy failed and the free people took the path of steadfastness and reliance on Allah to reach an advanced level,” Sayyid al-Houthi added.

He explained that the Israeli enemy is in deep worry and expresses its great fear about the level of capabilities that the Yemeni people have reached, noting that when the Yemeni weapons reached Abu Dhabi and American technologies were unable to attack them, the Israeli enemy was very worried.

Sayyid al-Houthi addressed the Yemeni people by saying to let all their suffering be a new incentive and way of determination in moving strongly to confront the aggression supervised by the US and which Israel considers part of its goals, desires, hopes and plans. In addition, he added that the best help they can get is from Allah, noting that the people should seek to increase awareness and steadfastness and to become more determined in all fields of work.