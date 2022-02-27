Three civilians killed and injured by a Saudi bombing in Saada province

YemenExtra

Three citizens were killed and wounded, in the bombing of the Saudi forces on Shada district in Saada governorate, north of Yemen.

The Saudi enemy targeted populated areas in the bordering areas of Shada with artillery shells, resulting in the death of a civilian and wounding two others. The bombing also led to heavy damage to many homes and farms of citizens, a security source reported.

The source condemned the heinous crime carried out by the Saudi army, which was committed a day after the death and injury of three citizens as a result of a Saudi bombing in the same district, adding that these crimes will not be forgotten.