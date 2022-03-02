Governor of Marib discusses with MSF Org. the needs of the health sector

YemenExtra

The Governor of Marib Ali Mohamed Tuaiman discussed on Tuesday with the mobile emergency project manager of the Swiss organization Médecins Sans Frontières(MSF), Dr. Gabriella, the organization’s interventions in supporting the health sector in Marib province.

The meeting reviewed the needs of hospitals and health facilities in a number of districts, particularly in areas affected by the aggression.

At the meeting, Governor Tuaiman pointed out that the health sector needed support. Urged urgent intervention to provide medicines, equipment and health supplies.

He stressed the readiness of the leadership to overcome the difficulties facing the Organization’s activities.

For her part, the Director of the Mobile Emergency Project at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) indicated that the organization would work to expand its interventions in medical facilities in the province according to the requirement plan.