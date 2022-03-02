Two officials injured by a landmine explosion in Hodeida gov.

YemenExtra

A land mine left by the aggression exploded on Tuesday in Hodeida province causing serious injuries to two officials, a local official said.

The officials are Hodeida Assistant Undersecretary Ali al-Kabari and Deputy Director of Yemen Executive Mine Action Center office in the province Yahya Sabr.

Al-Kabari and Sabr were injured while they were handing over the property to their owner citizens in an area nearby the al-Gharasi intersection in Hodeida city, the official said.

One of al-Kabari’s escort guards was also injured in the explosion, he said, adding they were all taken to the hospital for medical treatment.