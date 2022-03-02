[Video] Military media reveals part of the training and rehabilitation operations received by the army

YemenExtra

New footage released by the military media of Yemen’s army shows the training and rehabilitation operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The scenes released under the title “Prepare for them as much strength and horse ties as you can” revealed the combat skills received by the army and the popular committees during the training year 2022, and its results in developing their skills, in addition to raising the level of morale, capabilities, fitness and tactical experiences of the army and popular committees in the rehabilitation camps and training.