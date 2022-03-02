US-Saudi forces prevent entry of the emergent fuel tanker as gasoline crisis reach its peak

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) in Sana’a announced on Wednesday that the Saudi coalition of aggression stopped the emergent vessel “Caesar” from entering the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining UN permits.

“The aggression took the ship by force to the off coast of Jizan,” the spokesman of the YPC, Issam Al-Mutawakel, stated on his official Twitter account.

He pointed out that the aggression, through these actions, is deepening the suffering of the Yemeni civilians and intensifying the stifling fuel crisis in the country.