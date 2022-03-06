US-Saudi jets conduct 17 airstrikes on separate areas in Yemen; 166 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched 17 airstrikes on the governorates of Hajjah, Amran and Saada.

The US warplanes launched 13 raids on Haradh district, one raid on Hayran district, in Hajjah, a security official reported.

Moreover, the Saudi-led warplanes conducted two raids on Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate, and a raid on Al-Zaher district in Saada governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room stated that the forces of aggression committed 166 violations on the truce agreement, including an infiltration attempt in Hays, the creation of combat fortifications, the launching of a raid by a combat drone on Hays, and the hovering of three warplanes and eight espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Faza and Hays.

The source added the violations also include: 22 violations by artillery shelling, with 96 shells, and 129 violations using various weapons.