12 Yemenis killed and injured in the first Saudi crime in the eighth year of the war on Yemen

12 citizens were killed and injured at dawn today after the warplanes of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression targeted the homes of citizens in the capital, Sanaa, which is recorded as the first crime to be committed in the eighth year of the aggression against Yemen.

The US-Saudi air strikes hit two houses in which the guards of the General Authority for Insurance lived with their families in the capital’s secretariat, leading to the death of eight civilians, and the injury of 4 others, including children and women, a security source stated.

The source added that the brutal aggression launched two raids on the Al-Hafa area, and two raids on Haddah area in Al-Sabeen district.

The source condemned the continuation of the aggression in committing crimes against civilians in full view of the international community, particularly the United Nations.