Saudi-led aggression conducts several raids on civic and vital facilities in Hodeidah

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Saturday launched raids on Hodeidah province, in flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement, a security official said.

The aggressors targeted the Electricity station of Hodeidah with three raids, oil installations with three raids, and the port of Al-Salif with an air strike, in Hodeidah, the source added.

The official denounced the aggression coalition’s attacks on citizens and residential areas.