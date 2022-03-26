Attacked Targets Economic, Vital Facilities in Hodeida

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate warplanes on Saturday launched raids on Hodeida province, in flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement, a Source said.

The source said that The Coalition Saudi- Emirate targeted the Area of Electricity of Hodeida with three raids, oil installations with three raids, and one raid on the port of Al-Salif in Hodeida.

The official denounced the The Coalition Saudi- Emirate’s attacks on citizens and residential areas.