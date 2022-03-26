Coalition Saudi – Emirate Airstrikes kill 10 Civilians in Capital Sana’a

At least 10 citizens were killed including women and children by two air raids launched by the Coalition Saudi – Emirate warplanes on the capital Sana’a Saturday morning.

A Source said that the Coalition Saudi – Emirate airstrike targeted two houses in which guards of the General Authority for Insurance lived with their families in Haddah area of Al-Sabeen district.

The Coalition Saudi – Emirate also launched two raids on Al-Hafa area in Sana’a, the source added.

The Coalition Saudi – Emirate’s attacks on citizens and residential areas.

He stressed that “bombing residential neighborhoods, mosques and schools are war crimes that will not be subject to a statute of limitations and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.”