National delegation head receives phone call from Chinese ambassador

Head of the national negotiation delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam received a phone call from the Chinese Ambassador to Yemen Kang Yong.

The call discussed the political and humanitarian situation in Yemen and the path of a possible humanitarian truce under the auspices of the United Nations, which includes humanitarian remedies.

In a statement to , Abdulsalam confirmed that the call dealt with the deteriorating humanitarian situation of the Yemeni people in light of the continuation of the aggression and siege and the detention of oil derivatives ships by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression and prevention of their entry to the port of Hodeida.

He explained that the call focused on the path to bringing peace to Yemen, stopping the aggression and lifting the siege on the Yemeni people, who have been subjecting to the most heinous crimes and violations for more seven by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression.

Abdulsalam said that he briefed the Chinese ambassador to Yemen on the humanitarian situation, the continuation of the aggression, and the blockade on Yemen’s port, blocking oil derivatives ships to enter the port of Hodeida despite obtaining UN permits.

He pointed out that he reiterated to the Chinese ambassador the readiness of Sana’a for a just peace and to start implementing humanitarian steps represented in lifting the siege and then the following steps, including a comprehensive cease-fire and other related issues.