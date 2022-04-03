Saudi forces violate truce, kills three civilians by their shelling in Saada province

YemenExtra

The victims died as Saudi military struck the Shada’a district, according to a report by the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.

Furthermore, in the previous 24 hours, the Saudi-led military coalition’s soldiers and mercenaries have violated a truce agreement in the western coastal region of Hudaydah 81 times.

The violations included spying flights over several localities, including the Hays and al-Jabaliya districts, 25 cases of artillery firing, and 66 gunshot incidents, according to an unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room.