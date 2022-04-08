Saudi aggression commits 98 violations against truce in the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries committed 98 violations of the humanitarian and military truce during the past 24 hours, a military official reported on Thursday.

The official told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the violations included the flights of Apache warplanes in the airspace of the border fronts, and 40 sorties of armed reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of the provinces of Marib, Jawf, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Lahj, Dhale, Bayda, and Amran.

The aggressive mercenaries created three combat fortifications in Al-Rossi hill in Taiz province and west of Al-Kadf area in Hiran district of Hajjah, and in Sultan site in Jizan, according to the official.

He said that 5 artillery bombardments of the aggression mercenaries were monitored on the sites of the army and popular committees in Al-Akd area in Marib, Al-Haqol area in Jawf, Al-Dhabab area in Taiz, Al-Batoul in Al-Malahidh area in Sa’ada, and in Maleh area in Bayda.

The official stated that 43 violations with heavy gunfire on the citizens’ houses and the sites of the army and popular committees were recorded in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Sa’ada, Hajjah, Lahj, Bayda, and Dhale.