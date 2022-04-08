Saudi-led piracy on fuel tankers continues despite truce agreement: spokesman

YemenExtra

Yemeni oil company spokesman Essam Al-Mutawakel on Friday confirmed that the forces of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression continued piracy on fuel ships.

Al-Mutawakel considered these practices a violation of the declared UN truce.

He pointed out the aggression forces seized today the gasoline ship “Sea Heart” and took it to the detention area despite its inspection and obtaining UN permits in an unjustified violation both before the announcement of the truce or during it.

He renewed the call for the UN envoy to put an end to these violations.