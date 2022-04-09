Iran’s foreign minister calls on ending the siege on Yemenis, and send aid to them

YemenExtra

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir–Abdollahian welcomed on Friday Tehran’s temporary ceasefire in Yemen and stressed the need to completely lift the blockade and send humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen.

“We hope that the ceasefire in Yemen will pave the way for Yemeni dialogue and find a solution to the crisis in this country,” Abdollahian was quoted by the Islamic Republic news agency IRNA as saying by telephone.

He stressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand bilateral relations between the two countries and hold regional talks.

The Iranian Government emphasized regional dialogue and practical cooperation as part of the priority policy of strengthening comprehensive relations with neighbors and considered that such cooperation was in the interest of security, progress, and regional development.

He pointed to the latest developments in the Vienna negotiations aimed at lifting the embargo on Iran.

For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah stressed his country’s determination to strengthen relations with Iran, and the need to define maritime borders and take advantage of common fields. He expressed Kuwait’s readiness to resume human rights negotiations between the two countries.

He called on his Iranian counterpart to visit Kuwait and dialogue on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional developments. He reiterated his country’s support for regional dialogue.